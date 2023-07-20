Q2 2023 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval Corporate AB - President & CEO



Welcome to Alfa Laval's earnings call for the second quarter. We're going to go through it, Fredrik and I, in a short presentation. And then as always, we'll continue with questions. So let me start with a few introductory remarks then. First, the demand remained on a high level and sequentially stable despite clear signs of a slowing global economy. Demand is expected to continue on about the same level in Q3 with some adjustment for normal seasonality effects.



Regarding the supply chains, after years of challenges, the supply situation continued to improve with increased invoicing and cash flow as a result. The positive trend is expected to continue and the group's focus to improve customer service, lead times and working capital remains.



Finally, the earlier supply-demand imbalances in parts of our Energy & Marine Division that we talked about during 2022 are now removed based on the recent restructuring program and the strong order intake during the last 3 quarters. The earlier guidance of a gradually improved margin in