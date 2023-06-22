Ascot Resources Ltd Corporate Update Transcript

Jun 22, 2023 / 08:15PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Ascot Resources Ltd., corporate update presentation. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Derek White, President & CEO. Please go ahead.



Derek White - Ascot Resources Ltd. - President & CEO



Thank you, operator. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining our Ascot corporate update following our AGM this morning. I would bring your attention to our cautionary statement, and you can certainly read that at your pleasure, and then maybe making some forward-looking statements during the course of this presentation.



Going to the next slide, and just talking a little bit about the Board and management. It's my pleasure to announce that following today's AGM, our Board was reelected to their positions and that we do also have the two new members appointed by Ccori Apu, Steve Altmann, and JosÃ© MarÃºn, who have also joined the Board. And