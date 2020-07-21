Jul 21, 2020 / NTS GMT

Tracy Weslosky - InvestorIntel Corp. - Moderator



Today I have the distinct pleasure speaking to Tom Drivas, from Appia Energy, a front runner in the critical materials sector. How are you today? Tom.



Tom Drivas - Appia Energy Corp. - CEO, President and Director



Very well, Tracy.



Questions and Answers:

- InvestorIntel Corp. - ModeratorTom, breaking news everywhere. Everyone's talking about the New York Stock Exchange listing for MP materials, how is that going to affect you, or will it affect you at all?- Appia Energy Corp. - CEO, President and DirectorNot at all. I think it's good news, it's great news and I think it brings a lot of attention to Appia. We've got a similar, if not better projects in Canada, with high rate rare earths, and we will be about less than 1% of their market. So I think it's going to be a very good for the Appia, and for the industry.- InvestorIntel Corp. - Moderator