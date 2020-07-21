Jul 21, 2020 / NTS GMT
Tracy Weslosky - InvestorIntel Corp. - Moderator
Today I have the distinct pleasure speaking to Tom Drivas, from Appia Energy, a front runner in the critical materials sector. How are you today? Tom.
Tom Drivas - Appia Energy Corp. - CEO, President and Director
Very well, Tracy.
Questions and Answers:Tracy Weslosky - InvestorIntel Corp. - Moderator
Tom, breaking news everywhere. Everyone's talking about the New York Stock Exchange listing for MP materials, how is that going to affect you, or will it affect you at all?
Tom Drivas - Appia Energy Corp. - CEO, President and Director
Not at all. I think it's good news, it's great news and I think it brings a lot of attention to Appia. We've got a similar, if not better projects in Canada, with high rate rare earths, and we will be about less than 1% of their market. So I think it's going to be a very good for the Appia, and for the industry.
Tracy Weslosky - InvestorIntel Corp. - Moderator