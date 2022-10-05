Oct 05, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Media
Welcome back, everyone. Next up, we have Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. It trades on the OTCQX under APAAF and on the CSE under API. It's in the rare earth element and uranium sectors and is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties.
Please welcome its acting President and CEO, Tom Drivas. Welcome, Tom. How are you doing today?
Tom Drivas - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - President, CEO, and Director
Great, Ana.
Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Media
We look forward to your presentation, so take it away and call me back when you're ready for questions.
Tom Drivas - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. - President, CEO, and Director
Thank you. Appia Energy is a critical material company exploring for
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp at Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Oct 05, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
