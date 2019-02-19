Half Year 2019 APA Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Michael Joseph McCormack - APA Group - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to APA's 2019 Half Year Results Presentation. I'm Mick McCormack, APA's Managing Director and CEO. With me in our Sydney office is APA's Chief Financial Officer, Peter Fredricson, and together, we'll take you through the presentation and results lodged with the ASX this morning. I also have my group executive team here to assist in answering any questions in particular, Ross Gersbach, Strategy and Development; Rob Wheals, Transmission; Sam Pearce, Networks and Power; Kevin Lester, Infrastructure Development; and Nevenka Codevelle, Governance Risk and Legal. And the only one missing is Elise Manns, I might have mentioned her. Oh, sorry, Elise is here. Look like applying for a job or something. Right.



I'll start the call today with an overview of APA's results for the first half of FY '19; Peter will then run through the numbers in more detail, including our full year guidance for 2019 before I conclude with some comments on our outlook. We'll then take questions from analysts and investors who are on