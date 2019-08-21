Full Year 2019 APA Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Jennifer Blake - APA Group - Group Head of IR



Good morning to everyone and thank you for joining this webcast of APA's 2019 Full Year Results. I'm Jennifer Blake from APA's Investor Relations team.



Today, we welcome APA's new CEO and Managing Director, Rob Wheals, to present the 2019 financial year results and outlook for FY 2020; alongside APA's CFO, Peter Fredricson, who will provide more depth on the financials.



A Q&A session for analysts will follow the presentation. For any media on today's call, time has been separately set aside for your questions and interviews following the webcast.



I'll now hand over to Rob.



Robert Anthony Wheals - APA Group - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to APA's 2019 Full Year Results Presentation. I'm Rob Wheals and I'm very pleased to be presenting my inaugural results presentation as APA's new Managing Director and CEO. I've been present for the last 20-year-plus full year and half year results announcement calls, but certainly it is a bit different now that I'm the one outside