Feb 17, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Jennifer Blake - APA Group - Group Head of IR
Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining this webcast of APA's half year results for financial year 2020. I'm Jennifer Blake, Head of APA's Investor Relations team. Today, we have APA's CEO and Managing Director, Rob Wheals, who will present the interim results and outlook with APA's CFO, Peter Fredricson, who will provide more depth on the financials. A Q&A session for analysts will follow the presentations. For any media on today's call, time has been separately set aside for your questions and interviews following the webcast.
I'll now hand over to Rob.
Robert Anthony Wheals - APA Group - CEO, MD & Director
Good morning, and welcome to APA's Financial Year '20 Interim Results Call. With me today are members of my executive team. As I introduce the team, you may note some title changes as a result of the recently completed review of APA's operating model. I'll talk about the review and outcomes in more detail during today's presentation.
In the meantime, in the Sydney office
Half Year 2020 APA Group Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...