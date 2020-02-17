Half Year 2020 APA Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Jennifer Blake - APA Group - Group Head of IR



Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining this webcast of APA's half year results for financial year 2020. I'm Jennifer Blake, Head of APA's Investor Relations team. Today, we have APA's CEO and Managing Director, Rob Wheals, who will present the interim results and outlook with APA's CFO, Peter Fredricson, who will provide more depth on the financials. A Q&A session for analysts will follow the presentations. For any media on today's call, time has been separately set aside for your questions and interviews following the webcast.



I'll now hand over to Rob.



Robert Anthony Wheals - APA Group - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to APA's Financial Year '20 Interim Results Call. With me today are members of my executive team. As I introduce the team, you may note some title changes as a result of the recently completed review of APA's operating model. I'll talk about the review and outcomes in more detail during today's presentation.



In the meantime, in the Sydney office