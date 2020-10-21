APA Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 21, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Michael Anthony Fraser - APA Group - Independent Chairman



Well, good morning, everyone. My name is Michael Fraser, and I'm the Chairman of Australian Pipeline Limited, the responsible entity for APA Group that comprises of Australian Pipeline Trust and APT Investment Trust. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome you all to this annual meeting of each of those trusts.



As I'm sure you're all aware, the meeting is being held virtually today due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have securityholders, directors and executive management in a wide variety of locations. So let's hope the technology holds up for all of you, and you find the meeting both informative and engaging.



Before we move to the formal aspects of the meeting, I'd like to assure securityholders that every effort has been made to provide you with the opportunity to fully participate in today's meeting by asking questions and voting on items of business. On a procedural note, I now declare voting for all items of business open on the webcast and via telephone.



The method used to cast your votes today will depend on