Half Year 2021 APA Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Yoko Kosugi - APA Group - General Manager of IR & Analysis



Good morning. I'm Yoko Kosugi, APA's GM, Investor Relations and Analytics. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to APA's interim results call. Joining us on the line are APA's CEO and Managing Director, Rob Wheals; and CFO, Adam Watson, who will take you through the presentation followed by Q&A for investors and analysts. (Operator Instructions) Separate arrangements have been made for any media representatives on this morning's call.



Before starting today's presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2.



I will now hand over to Rob Wheals.



Robert Anthony Wheals - APA Group - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Yoko, and good morning, everyone. I'm really pleased to address you this morning, and thank you for joining this morning's call.



Well, 12 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and what a year it's been. I want to say at the outset how proud I am of the way our people have responded to the challenges COVID-19 has thrown our way and