Full Year 2021 APA Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the APA Group 2021 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Rob Wheals, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Robert Anthony Wheals - APA Group - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this morning's call. I want to start by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



Because of COVID restrictions, I'm joining you today from my home on the Gadigal lands of the Eora Nation in Sydney, where like all Sydneysiders, unfortunately, I've been in lockdown since June. APA's CFO, Adam Watson, is joining us from his home on the Wurundjeri land in Melbourne.



So where are we at? Well, once again, I'm pleased to report that APA delivered another solid financial performance in financial year '21. Compared with last year, our revenues were marginally higher. Underlying EBITDA was