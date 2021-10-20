APA Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael Anthony Fraser - APA Group - Independent Chairman



Well, good morning, everyone. My name is Michael Fraser, and I'm the Chairman of Australian Pipeline Limited, the responsible entity for APA Group that comprises Australian Pipeline Trust and APT Investment Trust. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome you all to this annual meeting of each of those trusts. Given it's now past 10:30 a.m., and a quorum is present, I declare open the 2021 Annual Meeting of APA Securityholders.



In the spirit of reconciliation, I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their elders, past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.



The meeting is being held virtually today due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have securityholders, directors and executive leadership in a wide variety of locations. So let's hope the technology holds up for all of you, and you find the meeting both informative and engaging.



Before