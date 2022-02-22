Half Year 2022 APA Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Robert Anthony Wheals - APA Group - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, [Kade], and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I want to start by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and pay my respect to their elders, past, present and emerging.



And I'm joined today by our CFO, Adam Watson, in APA Sydney office, and we are on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation.



Before I dive into our results, I want to start by acknowledging the enormous and ongoing contribution of our people. And as we mark the end of what's now the second year of the COVID pandemic, our people around Australia have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering for our customers in the face of the challenges that we've all seen, border closures, isolation requirements and travel restrictions.



We simply would not have been able to achieve what we have during the past 2 years. And indeed, in the first half of financial year '22 without the resource on its resilience and commitment of our people. And for that, we're truly grateful. They