Full Year 2022 APA Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Kynwynn Strong - APA Group - GM of IR



Good morning. Thank you all for joining the APA Group FY '22 Results Presentation. My name is Kynwynn Strong, and I am the General Manager, Investor Relations at APA. (Operator Instructions) We will start with a formal presentation by our CEO, Rob Wheals; and CFO, Adam Watson, and then we will open it up to questions.



I will now hand over to Rob Wheals, our CEO. Please go ahead, Rob.



Robert Anthony Wheals - APA Group - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining this morning's call. I want to start by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. I'm joined today by APA's CFO, Adam Watson, and we are together on Wurundjeri Land here in Melbourne. As we announced on Monday, I will be stepping down as CEO and Managing Director of APA at the end of September 2022.



After 14 years with the business, including 3 years as CEO and Managing Director, I'm proud to leave the business in a strong position,