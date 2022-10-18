APA Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael Anthony Fraser - APA Group - Independent Chairman



Well, good morning, everyone. My name is Michael Fraser. I'm the Chairman of APA Group Limited, the responsible entity for APA Group that comprises APA Infrastructure Trust and APA Investment Trust.



On behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome you all to this annual meeting of each of those Trusts. Given it's now past 10:30 a.m., and a quorum is present, I declare open the 2022 Annual Meeting of APA securityholders.



In the spirit of reconciliation, I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the Gadigal people of Eora nation, as the Traditional Custodians of the land where this meeting is taking place. We pay our respect to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People today.



This meeting is being held as a hybrid, which means it's being held both virtually and in person. So we have securityholders joining us today in a wide variety of locations. And I must say it's great that after 2 years of just virtual meetings to be able to hold -- also hold this meeting in