Full Year 2023 APA Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Adam Jeffrey Watson - APA Group - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on what is an exciting day for APA. Let me start on Slide 3 by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which I'm speaking today. //First Nations people have taken care of our lands and waterways for the past 60,000 years. We acknowledge and pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



Today is a significant day in APA's history. The acquisition of Alinta Energy Pilbara opens a new chapter for APA. And we've also delivered another solid financial result with growth in earnings and distributions. Joining me today is APA's acting CFO, Kynwynn Strong, along with Darren Rogers, Group Executive, Energy Solutions, and APA's Investor Relations team.



We