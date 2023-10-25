APA Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael Anthony Fraser - APA Group - Independent Chairman



Well, good morning, everyone. My name is Michael Fraser. I'm the Chairman of APA Group Limited, the responsible entity for the APA Group that comprises APA Infrastructure Trust and APA Investment Trust.



On behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome you all to this annual meeting of each of those trusts. Given it is now past 10:30 a.m., and a quorum is present, I declare the 2023 Annual Meeting of APA securityholders open. In the spirit of reconciliation, I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land where this meeting is taking place. We pay our respect to their elders past and present, and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people here or online with us today.



Today's annual meeting is a hybrid meeting, which means it is being held both virtually and in person. Before we move to the formal aspects of the meeting, I'd like to assure security holders that every effort has been made to provide you with the opportunity to fully