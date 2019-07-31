Q2 2019 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear analysts and investors, welcome to the Aperam Second Quarter and First Semester 2019 Results Conference Call.



I will leave the floor now to Tim Di Maulo, Chief Executive Officer; and Sandeep Jalan, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Hello, good afternoon, and thank you very much for attending Aperam's earning conference call. Next to me is Sandeep, Aperam's CFO. And together, we'll present the result of the second quarter 2019. Please take note of our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.



In Page 3 of the presentation, we start from Health and Safety, which is our top priority. Our LTI rate was 1.19 for the second quarter of 2019. The first half averaged 1.1, continue to compare favorably with the 1.4 average that we reported for 2018. We also clearly outperformed the stainless steel industry average, which is almost at 3x high. However, it is obvious that there remains much room for further improvement. We'll continue to measure Health and Safety initiatives that we intensified in