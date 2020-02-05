Q4 2019 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Aperam Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Mahan, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Tim Di Maulo, Chief Executive Officer; and Sandeep Jalan, Chief Financial Officer, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Hello, good morning, everybody. Thank you for attending Aperam's earnings conference call. Next to me is Sandeep Jalan, Aperam's CFO. And together, we will present the results of the fourth quarter 2019.



Please note -- take note of our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. We start from health and safety on Page 3. In Q4, our LTI frequency rate remained elevated at 1.9. This is due to the high CapEx spend for new projects and maintenance. We employed a high share of contractors and external parties during Q4 that are more accident-prone than our regular employees. This is another reminder that we constantly need to work hard and diligently