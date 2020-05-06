Q1 2020 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Hello, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you all for attending Aperam's earnings conference call. Next to me is Sudhakar Sivaji, Aperam's CFO. And together, we'll present the result of the first quarter 2020.



Please take note of our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.



I'm starting from Page 4. Aperam primary focus is on securing the health and safety of our employees, while maintaining business continuity, especially in these demanding times. Our frequency rate was elevated at 1.9 in Q1. However, this was not COVID-19 related. Geert Verbeek, our new CTO, has also taken the responsibility of health and safety for the company.



In March, with the spread of