Q2 2020 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you all for attending Aperam's earning release conference call. Next to me is Sudhakar Sivaji, Aperam CFO. Together, we will present the result of the second quarter 2020.



Let's turn to Page 3 on health and safety. I'm pleased to report that our lost time incident rate at the second quarter improved significantly by dropping to a very low 0.6. During Q2, Aperam's primary focus has been on securing the health and safety of our employees while guaranteeing business continuity despite the COVID disruptions. You might recall that we have briefly closed some of our plants at the end of March to put in place social