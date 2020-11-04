Q3 2020 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you all for attending Aperam's earning conference call. Together with Sudha Sivaji, Aperam's CFO, I will present the results of the third quarter 2020.



Let's move to Slide 3 with the key developments of the third quarter. Q3 growth, the first step back towards a more normal business environment. The usual seasonal August slowdown in Europe was in large part compensated by the refilling of the supply chain, while Brazil experienced a strong quarter, even above the normal strong seasonality. We are also able to fully utilize the flexibility of our multiproduct business model, which benefited volumes.

