Q3 2020 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Aperam Q3 2020 Results Call. My name is Val, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Tim Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you all for attending Aperam's earning conference call. Together with Sudha Sivaji, Aperam's CFO, I will present the results of the third quarter 2020. Please take note of our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.
Let's move to Slide 3 with the key developments of the third quarter. Q3 growth, the first step back towards a more normal business environment. The usual seasonal August slowdown in Europe was in large part compensated by the refilling of the supply chain, while Brazil experienced a strong quarter, even above the normal strong seasonality. We are also able to fully utilize the flexibility of our multiproduct business model, which benefited volumes.
