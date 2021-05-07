May 07, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation (Pre-Recorded)
May 07, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Sudhakar Sivaji
Aperam S.A. - CFO
* Timoteo Di Maulo
Aperam S.A. - CEO
=====================
Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO
Good morning, everybody. I'm Tim Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam. Together with Sud Sivaji, Aperam's CFO, I will present Aperam results for the first quarter 2021.
Please take note of our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements on Page 2 and then move to the key developments on Slide #3.
I'm proud to present you the best quarter in Aperam's history. The earnings trend in Q1 had 3 major drivers. One, in Europe, demand remained strong but imports normalized, which allowed stainless steel price to improve from an extremely depressed level since 2020. The second is that in Brazil, we saw strong demand with a normalizing share of stainless steel in the mix, which is very beneficial for margins. And third is that the higher raw material prices across the spectrum were driving
Q1 2021 Aperam SA Earnings Presentation (Pre-Recorded) Transcript
May 07, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...