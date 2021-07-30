Q2 2021 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our second quarter conference call. Similar to last quarter, we recorded our management comments for the quarter. The link is available on our website. This call will be for Q&A only. I have Sudhakar Sivaji, CFO, here with me. Together, we'll be answering to your questions.



To kick the call off, let me remind you that we have published Aperam's best-ever quarter this morning. We gave a confident outlook for the second half of the year guiding from the second best ever, and we backed this with the announcement of EUR 100 million share buyback despite expecting closing the ELG acquisition in Q4, which will add some debt to our balance sheet. I will now hand back to the operator for starting the Q&A.

