Q3 2021 Aperam SA Earnings Call (Pre-recorded) Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Aperam Q3 2021 results comments. I'm Tim Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam. I will comment quarter's highlights and trends together with Sud Sivaji, Aperam's CFO.



We will answer to your question at the webcasted conference call today at 2:00 Central European Time.



The third quarter is usually Aperam's seasonal trough, so I'm more than happy to present another set of record results, the third in a row. Market trends remain positive, both in Europe and in Brazil. Strong demand is reflected in a very solid order book. Prices continue to be supportive and combined with another EUR 11 million gains through the Leadership Journey 4, more than compensated for import cost inflation.



We also take recurring strong demand and very solid order book as a confirmation of our growth and improvement strategy to 2025.