Dec 27, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Dec 27, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Sudhakar Sivaji
Aperam S.A. - CFO
* Timoteo Di Maulo
Aperam S.A. - CEO
=====================
Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO
Welcome, everyone, and thank you for listening to this Aperam broadcast. I am Tim Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam. I'm proud to announce the closing of the acquisition of ELG, the first major acquisition in Aperam's history. Together with Sud Sivaji, Aperam's CFO, I will explain how the combination with ELG is a major step in Aperam transformational toward an even more profitable customer (inaudible) and sustainable company. Please take note of the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. We lead by our financial policy, which means that M&A opportunity must fulfill 3 criteria; first, the combination must strengthen Aperam; second, it must be economically attractive; and third fit strategically. ELG ticks all these boxes.
Let's start with the strategic rationale. Scrap is our strategic raw
Aperam SA Completes Acquisition of ELG - M&A Presentation Transcript
Dec 27, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...