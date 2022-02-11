Q4 2021 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Aperam Quarter 4 2021 Results. My name is Judy, and I'll be the coordinator for today's event. Please note that the call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand you over to your host, Tim Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam to begin today's conference.
Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO
Hello. Good afternoon to all. So I'm here with Sud Sivaji, which is the CFO of Aperam. We welcome you for the Q4 results. I think you had the possibility to listen to our podcast and to watch our presentation. So I will start immediately with your question. Thanks a lot for participating.
Questions and Answers:Operator
(Operator Instructions) The first question is coming from the line of Christian George (sic) [Christian Georges] from Societe Generale.
Christian Eric Andre Georges - Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst
My first question is on Brazil. I saw yesterday from Mittal some relatively cautious views on the outlook