Q1 2022 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Aperam Q1 2020 Results Q&A Conference Call. My name is Julie, and I'll be the coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to hand you over to your host, Tim Di Maulo, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Hello, good afternoon. I hope that everybody is well and that you have had the possibility to listen to our presentation on -- in our podcast and have an idea about the -- our results. So I think that we can go directly to the Q&A, which will be done with Sudhakar Sivaji, which is with me. Thank you.



And I open to the next questions.



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) The first question in the queue is coming from the line of Carsten Riek from Credit Suisse.- CrÃ©- Research Division - Director and Co-Head of the European Steel & Mining ResearchTwo from my side. The first one is on the ELG