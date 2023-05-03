Q1 2023 Aperam SA Pre-Recorded Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 03, 2023 / NTS GMT

Corporate Participants

* Sudhakar Sivaji

Aperam S.A. - CFO

* Timoteo Di Maulo

Aperam S.A. - CEO



Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Welcome to Aperam Q1, '23 podcast. I am Tim Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam. Sud Sivaji, Aperam's CFO and I present to you a solid first quarter result that was generated in a challenging market environment. We will answer your questions at the webcast conference call today at 2:00 Central European Time. The dial-in details are on our website and on the last slide of this presentation. Please take note of our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements on Page 2, and then we move to the highlights on Slide 3.



In Q1 this year, we realized a stable adjusted EBITDA in a quarter-on-quarter perspective, which is a new proof for the resilience of the company in an environment in which Europe was destocking and Brazil was in its seasonal low. And we had to afford a bunch of headwinds in the stainless business.