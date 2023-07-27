Half Year 2023 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Hello. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Aperam second quarter Q&A. I'm here with Sud Sivaji and we will answer to your question. Just I assume that you all listen to our management podcast for the quarter, where we detail our views on the current market environment and on the outlook. Before we start with questions, let me say that the situation in Europe is difficult and warrants a comparison with 2020. Both volumes and prices are at absolute trough levels. Still we generate cash and our differentiated value chain with recycling and with alloys allow us to post a solid result. We are cost competitive and Europe is EBITDA positive as a result of the Leadership Journey gains.



Now I hand back to you -- to the operator and to you for the Q&A.