Q3 2023 Aperam SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Aperam Third Quarter Conference Call. Please note, this conference is being recorded. And for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen only. However, you'll have the opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Tim Di Maulo, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Timoteo Di Maulo - Aperam S.A. - CEO



Hello. Good afternoon, and welcome to this session that will be a session of Q&A. I will answer to your question with Sud Sivaji, our CFO, I suppose that you have been able to listen to our podcast and to look at the slides in our presentation. So give you the hands for questions.



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) The first question comes from the line of Tristan Gresser from BNP Paribas Exane.- BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Research AnalystI have 2. The first one is a little bit on the one-offs. Would you be able to quantify the