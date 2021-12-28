Dec 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



Welcome to the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event. I'd like to introduce our next presenter. Hadi Abbasi, CEO of Atlas Engineered.



Sir, the floor is yours.



Hadi Abassi - Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. - CEO, President & Founder



Hi, good afternoon, everybody. First of all, I apologize for the delay. We had some technical difficulty here. I understand I have 15 minutes to present what the company does, and to answer any questions you have, and I already got a few questions. So I will just give you a quick overview rather than going through it slide by slide.



Atlas Engineered Products started the Nanaimo, British Columbia in 1999. That's when I bought the company. And the revenue was about $95,000 a year and I paid $45,000 for it. And close to four years ago, we decided to go public.



And one of the biggest reasons we went public was we wanted to mirror what a [fully autobody] did in Canada a few years ago. And that's why we went public and to do the roll-up strategy in our industry. Because in truss manufacturing, there