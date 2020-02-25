Full Year 2019 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you, and hello, everybody. Welcome to our full year results conference call for 2019. Thanks for taking the time to join us today, and thanks for your interest and support of Appen. My name is Mark Brayan. I'm the company's CEO, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Kevin Levine. We'll step through the presentation that was provided to the ASX this morning, and then we'll allow some time for questions later in the call.



So if you could please turn to Page 3. So we're very pleased to report another high-performance result for shareholders. Our total revenue of $536.0 million is up 47% on last year. This is comprised of $67.7 million of Speech & Image revenue, which is up 32%; $430.0 million of Relevance revenue, which is 37% higher