May 19, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Mark Ronald Gerard Brayan - Appen Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and hello, everybody. Welcome to the call. It's nice of you to join us at short notice. My name is Mark Brayan, the Chief Executive. I'm joined today by our CFO, Kevin Levine, and our Head of IR, Linda Carroll.



The call today provides an update on our business and specifically our evolution from being a services business to a product-led business. We'll also provide you with a fresh reporting framework that is consistent with our new segments of operation and focus areas, and henceforth, we'll report in U.S. dollars to remove translation issues. Finally, we'll provide a trading update and have some time for questions.



To Page 4 to start. Appen continues to evolve in many ways. When I joined the business 6 years ago, we were focused on language data. Today, we provide many modes of training data for AI, including speech, image, video, Relevance, LiDAR, et cetera. Our delivery model is increasingly product led. You'll see later in the pack that we have a rapidly growing revenue stream from our products.