Full Year 2021 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, and hello, everybody. Welcome to the call for our full year results for 2021. I hope you're all doing well and possibly back in your offices as we get to -- used to living with COVID. I'm traveling regularly once again, and I'm pleased to be able to spend time with our customers, partners and staff in our offices all around the world, so life returning to some sort of normal.



My name is Mark Brayan. I'm the Chief Executive. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Levine; and our Head of IR, Rosalie Duff. The presentation was loaded to the ASX website this morning. I'll be referring to that throughout. The presentation will take 30 to 40 minutes, and then we'll open