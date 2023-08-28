Half Year 2023 Appen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Appen Limited FY '23 Half Year Results. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Armughan Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.



Armughan Ahmad - Appen Limited - CEO, President, MD & Director



Thank you very much, Melanie, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Appen's first half FY '23 Results Presentation. Today, I'm here with Justin Miles, our Deputy Chief Financial Officer, who will present the financials. I'm also joined by Rosalie Duff, our Head of Investor Relations.



Turning to the agenda on Slide 3, please. There are 2 main sections in our presentation today. Justin will present our first half financial performance. After Justin, I will provide an update on our turnaround and outlook for FY '23. We will then go into a Q&A session.



Before I hand over to Justin, I want to provide some brief introduction comments, please. We are in an exciting time for artificial intelligence, and Appen continues to play an important