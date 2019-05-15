May 15, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Automotive Properties REIT Q1 2019 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. I would now like to turn the conference over to Milton Lamb, Chief Financial Officer and President. Please go ahead.



Milton Donald Lamb - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO



Thank you, Jessica. And for clarification, Andrew Kalra, who is with me, is the Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us today as we go through our Q1 results. Our financial statements and MD&A for the quarter are available on our website and on SEDAR.



Please be aware that certain information discussed today maybe forward-looking and that actual results could differ materially. We will also be discussing certain non-IFRS measures, please refer to our SEDAR filings for additional information on both risk factors and non-IFRS measures.



Our financial results for the first quarter of 2019 showcased the positive impact of our