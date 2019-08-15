Aug 15, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Automotive Properties REIT 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 15, 2019. I would now like to turn the conference over to Milton Lamb, Chief Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.



Milton Donald Lamb - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO



Great. Thank you, Jessica. Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me on today's call is Andrew Kalra, our Chief Financial Officer.



Our financial statements and MD&A for the quarter are available on our website and on SEDAR. Please be aware that certain information discussed today may be forward-looking and that actual results could differ materially. We will also be discussing certain non-IFRS measures. Please refer to our SEDAR filings for additional information on both our risk factors and non-IFRS measures.



We had a strong second quarter financial performance with continued