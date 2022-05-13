May 13, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the Automotive Properties REIT 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Dennis, and I'll be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions)



Please be aware that certain information discussed today may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking information reflects the REIT's current views with respect to future events. Any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to forward-looking information, please refer to the REIT's latest MD&A and annual information form, which are available on SEDAR.



Management may also refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Although, the REIT believes these measures provide useful supplemental information about financial performance. They are not recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Again, please refer to the REIT's latest MD&A for