Michael R. Emory - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



Thank you, Elaine. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. Tom, Cecilia and Hugh are on the line with me to discuss Allied's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



We may, in the course of this conference call, make forward-looking statements about future events or future performance. These statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including those risks described under the heading risks and uncertainties, in our most recently filed annual information form and in our most recent quarterly report. Material assumptions that underpin any forward-looking statements