Feb 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Michael R. Emory - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. Tom, Cecilia and Hugh are here with me to discuss Allied's results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. We may, in the course of this conference call, make forward-looking statements about future events or future performance. These statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including those risks described under the heading Risks and Uncertainties in our most recently filed Annual Information Form and in our most recent quarterly report. Material assumptions that underpin any forward-looking statements we make include those assumptions described under forward-looking disclaimer in our most recent quarterly report.
To begin, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic, we pursued our mission in 2020 with encouraging short-term and long-term results. Most notably, we allocated $325 million to strategic acquisitions and another $252
