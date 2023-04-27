Apr 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Allied Properties REIT First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. Michael Emory, President and CEO, you may begin your conference.



Michael R. Emory - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our conference call. Tom and Cecilia are here with me to discuss Allied's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Nanthini Mahalingam, our incoming CFO is also with us today. We may, in the course of this conference call, make forward-looking statements about future events or future performance. These statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including those risks described under the heading Risks and Uncertainties in our most recently filed AIF and in our most recent quarterly report. Material assumptions that underpin any