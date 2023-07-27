Jul 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Cecilia Catalina Williams - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



Thanks, Josh. Good morning, and welcome to our conference call. I'll be presenting briefly on the second quarter, and I'm joined by Nan and JP to answer questions. Michael is also here with us.



We may in the course of this constant call make forward-looking statements about future events or future performance. These statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including those risks described under the heading risks and uncertainties in our 2022 annual report and our most recent quarterly report. Material assumptions that underpin any forward-looking statements we make include those