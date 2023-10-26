Oct 26, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Allied Properties REIT Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



Cecilia Williams, President and CEO, you may begin your conference.



Cecilia Catalina Williams - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



Thanks, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. I'll discuss Q3 highlights briefly. Michael, Nan and [J.P.] are with me to answer questions that follow.



We may in the course of this conference call make forward-looking statements about future events or future performance. These statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including those risks described under the heading Risks and Uncertainties in our 2022 annual report and our most recent quarterly report. Material assumptions that underpin any forward-looking statements we make