Arafura Resources Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Gavin Lockyer - Arafura Resources Ltd. - MD



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the general meeting of Arafura Resources. It's now 10 o'clock, Western time, which is the appointed time for the meeting and there is a necessary -- the quorum here is present. I therefore declare the general meeting open.



As you just heard, my name is Gavin Lockyer. I'm the Managing Director of the company. In light of the current COVID restrictions, unfortunately our Chairman, Mr. Mark Southey, and our fellow directors Mr. Tonkin, Zhang, and Moises were unable to travel to Perth for the meeting.



However, they have -- and they have nominated me to chair this meeting. Although they are not physically present, they have joined the webcast as other shareholders have and Mark does have the ability to answer questions should they be posed to him.



Present with me today, we have our senior management team as well as representatives from our lawyers, Johnson, Winter, and Slattery, and also the company's share registry, Link Market Services. Thank you to all those shareholders and