Full Year 2022 ARB Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Roger Brown, and I'm the Chairman of ARB Corporation Limited. This morning, I will introduce the presenters of the webcast of the company's 2021 '22 results. The first presenter will be Damon Page, the CFO and Company Secretary of ARB. Damon has filled these roles for some time and is well known to shareholders and the investment community. Our second presenter is Lachlan McCann, who was appointed CEO of ARB in July 2022. As the investment community knows less about Lachlan, I would like to shed some light on his background at ARB.



Bachelor of Business in International Trade with a major in the Spanish Language. He joined ARB in 2001 in the export department where he developed and supported country distributors through Asia, Africa, Europe, New Zealand and the Middle East. After that grounding, he has provided consistently strong leadership in various roles across ARB's global businesses, including Managing Director of ARB's Thai operations from 2010 to 2014, as General Manager of International and OEM sales, 2014 to 2018