Full Year 2023 ARB Corporation Ltd Earnings call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Lachlan A. M. McCann - ARB Corporation Limited - CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ARB Corporation 2023 Full Year Financial Results Presentation. My name is Lachlan McCann, Chief Executive Officer at ARB, and joining me today is Damon Page, ARB's Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.
Today, Damon and I will take you through a financial update of the results and present to you the business's domestic and international sales and operations.
Some housekeeping before we commence. During the presentation, questions can be made through the chat box. At the lower right-hand corner of your screen, you'll see a blue circle with a hand icon. By clicking on this, it will open a chat box for you to enter your questions. At the conclusion of the presentation, Damon and I will endeavor to answer these questions.
I'll now hand over to Damon to take you through the financial results of the business.
Damon Page - ARB Corporation Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
Thanks, Lachlan, and good morning, and welcome to
