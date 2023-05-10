Q1 2023 Audacy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Audacy's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your first speaker for today's call, Mr. Richard Schmaeling, CFO and Executive Vice President. Sir, you may begin.



Richard J. Schmaeling - Audacy, Inc. - Executive VP of Strategic Initiatives & CFO



Thanks, Rob. Welcome to Audacy's first quarter earnings conference call. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of today's call at the replay link or number noted in our release. During this call, the company may make forward-looking statements, which are based upon the company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.



Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in the Risk Factors section of the company's annual report on Form 10-K. As such, risks and uncertainties