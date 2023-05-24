Audacy Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Audacy, Inc. 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. David J. Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Audacy.



David J. Field - Audacy, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Audacy's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I will be serving as Chairman of this meeting. The meeting will now come to order. I declare that this meeting is duly convened, properly organized and competent to transact business. The polls are open and shareholders may vote by clicking on the proxy voting site link on the left side of your screen until the official business portion of the meeting has been completed.



Joining me today is Andrew Sutor, Executive Vice President and Secretary of the Company. Mr. Sutor will serve as Secretary of this meeting. In addition, I am also joined by Mike Dash, Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Our Board has appointed Mr. Dash to serve as the judge of elections. Mr. Dash has