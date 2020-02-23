Half Year 2020 Audinate Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Audinate Group Limited 1H '20 results announcement conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Aidan Williams, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder.



Aidan Williams - Audinate Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. So my name is Aidan Williams, and I'm CEO and Cofounder at Audinate. Thank you for joining us on our results call today. As many of you would be aware, Audinate is a technology company that provides networking hardware and software solutions to manufacturers of professional audio and video equipment. Our technology called Dante distributes audio and video signals across standard computer networks, replacing the expensive and inflexible point-to-point cabling that has historically been used to connect AV equipment.



Thousands of commercial audio/video systems around the world in shopping centers, railway stations, lecture theatres, hotels, houses of worship, TV and radio stations, convention centers and many more other