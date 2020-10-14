Audinate Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 14, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

David A. Krall - Audinate Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. I'm David Krall, the Chair of Audinate Group. I'm speaking to you from my home in California, where we're currently experiencing an Internet outage, as a result, I'm addressing you via phone instead of video conference. Nevertheless, I'm still delighted to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Audinate. The time is now 9:30 a.m. in Sydney. And as we have a quorum of members present, I declare the Annual General Meeting open.



Joining me today is our CEO, Aidan Williams, and our Non-Executive Directors, Tim Finlayson, Alison Ledger, Roger Price and John Dyson. We also have our CFO and Company Secretary, Rob Goss. Helen Hamilton-James, representing the company's external auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, is also in attendance. Today, we are very pleased to welcome those of you participating online through our first virtual meeting platform provi by our share registrar, Link Market Services Limited.



All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders